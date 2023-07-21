WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen wins 'stuck at prom' duct tape ballgown contest, receives college scholarship

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, July 21, 2023 7:02PM
LA teen wins duct tape ballgown contest, receives scholarship
EMBED <>More Videos

An L.A. teen has won the annual Duck Brand "stuck at prom" duct tape ballgown-making contest.

LOS ANGELES -- An L.A. teen has won the annual Duck Brand "stuck at prom" duct tape ballgown-making contest.

Karla Torres used 14 rolls of duct tape to make a beautiful ballgown that was inspired by 18th-century French art at the Getty Museum.

The Cal State Fullerton business student was voted top marks in the Dress Category, earning her a $10,000 scholarship.

The runners-up each won a $500 scholarship as well.

In an interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, Torres said the sticky gown was the first dress out of tape she ever made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW