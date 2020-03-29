DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180

Several vehicles were involved in a serious wreck that has brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 180 across Fresno.

CHP officials say the driver of a Camry was going over 100 mph westbound on Highway 180 and rear-ended another vehicle near the interchange with Highway 168.

They say the driver is confirmed to have been driving under the influence.



The vehicle became disabled in the roadway causing a chain reaction of crashes.

The Camry kept moving west, out of control, finally stopping in an embankment where it caught fire.



The driver of the Camry suffered major injuries and has been taken to hospital. Another person in another car was also hurt but with no major injuries. That person was also taken to a Selma hospital.

Crews are at the scene investigating the crash and trying to clear the roadway for traffic.

Officers say the Camry's driver will be booked into the Fresno County Jail when they are released from hospital.
