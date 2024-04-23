DUI suspect crashes into Clovis police cars during chase, officials say

Clovis police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a chase that ended with several crashes in Clovis and Fresno.

Clovis police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a chase that ended with several crashes in Clovis and Fresno.

Clovis police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a chase that ended with several crashes in Clovis and Fresno.

Clovis police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a chase that ended with several crashes in Clovis and Fresno.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a chase that ended with several crashes in Clovis and Fresno.

Officers began pursuing the driver shortly before 1 pm Monday at Peach and Shaw in Clovis.

Investigators say the suspect, 30-year-old Vanessa Sanchez, was driving a stolen car.

RELATED: Shoplifting suspects arrested after chase with Clovis police, officials say

They say she intentionally crashed into two Clovis police cars and three other cars before the chase came to an end at First and Nees.

Officers arrested Sanchez, who suffered minor injuries.

She is facing multiple felony charges.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.