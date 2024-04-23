Shoplifting suspects arrested after chase with Clovis police, officials say

Two shoplifting suspects have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase through Clovis on Monday night.

Two shoplifting suspects have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase through Clovis on Monday night.

Two shoplifting suspects have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase through Clovis on Monday night.

Two shoplifting suspects have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase through Clovis on Monday night.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two shoplifting suspects have been arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase through Clovis on Monday night.

Around 6:30 pm, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Dick's Sporting Goods on Clovis and Herndon.

Clovis police say the suspects, 35-year-old Nicole Vargas and 48-year-old Francisco Ruiz, got into a vehicle and sped away, leading to a chase.

RELATED: DUI suspect crashes into Clovis police cars during chase, officials say

The chase ended near Fowler and Herndon when officers used a PIT maneuver, tapping the back of the car causing it to lose control and slow down.

Officers say Vargas was the one driving during the chase.

Vargas and Ruiz were both arrested on charges of grand theft, evading, possession of meth and paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

Officials say the suspects, who are both from the Turlock area, stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise.

Ruiz was on parole at the time of his arrest.

This marked the second chase Clovis police officers were involved in on Monday.

Just hours before this incident, officers pursued a suspected drunk driver from Clovis to Fresno.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.