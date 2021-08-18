Food & Drink

Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu for fall a bit early this year

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' starting its pumpkin-flavored menu today

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fall has come early to Dunkin'.

The coffee chain released its pumpkin-flavored menu Wednesday.

It offers pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cream cold brew, as well as pumpkin donuts, muffins and munchkins.

The East Coast-based coffee and donut chain also has some items for apple-inclined taste buds.

Dunkin' has a new Apple Cranberry Refresher and an Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallbuzzworthyfoodpumpkin spicecoffee
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News