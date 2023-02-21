Driver crashes stolen truck into Fresno convenience store, police say

Officials believe the suspect saw he was being followed and pulled into the convenience store parking lot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stole a rental truck from Clovis and later crashed it into a convenience store.

It happened at the Fast-Trip on Clinton and Chestnut in east central Fresno.

The Enterprise truck collided with the side of the building.

This all started shortly before 9 am Tuesday in Clovis at Gettysburg and Peach.

Clovis Police were following the stolen vehicle as it drove into Fresno.

"When the suspect got into the parking lot, he jumped out of the vehicle and let it roll into the business while he fled the scene," says Clovis Police Lt. Kory Westbury.

The impact of the truck hitting the convenience store destroyed some liquor and other items inside.

No one was hurt.

Officers are now looking over surveillance video to try to find the suspect.