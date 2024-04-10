Fresno Pacific University student-athlete arrested for deadly Fresno hit-and-run crash

A Fresno Pacific University student has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in east-central Fresno.

A Fresno Pacific University student has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in east-central Fresno.

A Fresno Pacific University student has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in east-central Fresno.

A Fresno Pacific University student has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in east-central Fresno.

FRESNO, CAlif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Pacific University student has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in east-central Fresno.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Authorities took Miguel Ortiz Montilla into custody on Tuesday for the crime that happened on April 4. The Fresno Pacific University Athletics website shows the 23-year-old is a senior on the baseball team.

He's accused of driving the car that hit and killed 38-year-old Bryant Fields on Chestnut near Clinton Avenue.

Police say they discovered through videos that Montilla ran Fields over, made a U-turn and drove by the scene again before fleeing.

RELATED: Vigil held for man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno

In a statement Wednesday, Fields' family member said they "understand this was a tragic accident" and that they are praying for Montilla and his family.

Montilla was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of hit-and-run involving death. He was released on bond Tuesday night.

Fresno Pacific University released the following statement:

"We can confirm that Miguel Ortiz is a current student at Fresno Pacific University. We are aware of the investigation and are cooperating fully with the Fresno Police Department. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident. Due to the nature of this being an active investigation, we are unable to share any additional information."

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.