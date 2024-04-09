Vigil held for man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones of the man killed by a hit-and-run driver in east central Fresno gathered on Monday night to call for justice.

Authorities say 38-year-old Bryant Fields died after being hit by a car just after midnight Thursday on Chestnut near Clinton Avenue.

Fresno police say the driver did not stop and they are still searching for that person.

Officers say a white sedan believed to be involved.

Fields' family and friends returned to the site of the crash to share memories of him.

"Very fun, energetic guy. He didn't hurt anybody, just stuck to himself. Very musically inclined, just a happy, fun dude full of energy," recalled Prince Fields, Bryant's brother.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fresno Police.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.