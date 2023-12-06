WATCH LIVE

Man shows up at Clovis Community Hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 2:28PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that they believe happened in east central Fresno.

Deputies were called to Clovis Community Hospital at about 3 am Wednesday for a man who came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

They say he was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

It's believed the shooting happened at Terrace and Sierra Vista.

They say blood was found at that location.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting or who may have pulled the trigger.

