FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed fire control burn Monday in Eastern Fresno County.

It will take place in the area of Highway 180 and Highway 245 near the community of Wilsonia.

The purpose of this control burn is to reduce fire potential in the event of a wildfire.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 180, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Dunlap, Pinehurst and Miramonte.

Depending on weather conditions, burning may last several days on this project.