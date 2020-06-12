Family & Parenting

Here's how parents can get help buying food while schools are closed

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents may be able to qualify for additional help when it comes to feeding their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

When schools closed their doors, some parents faced additional challenges feeding their kids. That's where special EBT benefits are helping to fill the gap.

"The Pandemic EBT program is a means of providing benefits to cover students who may have been receiving or were eligible for free or reduced-priced meals from their schools while school was in session," said Jordan Scott, a representative with Fresno County.

While many local districts are still offering free meals to their kids every day, the state is providing some extra help.

Any students that qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school can receive these P-EBT benefits.

"This is just an additional resource the state has provided to pull them through the pandemic and make sure they're getting the resources they need," Scott said.

Families with kids who get CalFresh, MediCal or foster care don't even need to apply. Most will get a card in the mail. If you haven't received a card yet, you can still apply before June 30.

"If you're not receiving benefits at this time but feel you're eligible or you're kids may be eligible, you should get online and apply because there is a benefit there you may be able to take advantage of," Scott said.

If you're already collecting meals from your school, that's OK, too.

"If schools are offering these free meals, as many are, still take advantage of those programs," Scott said. "Get your kids fed, make sure they're getting the meals they need."

You can apply here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfoodcoronavirusfamilyfinancecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
Man shot by police Tuesday in northeast Fresno was unarmed, police say
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
San Francisco police will no longer respond to non-criminal calls
Fresno City Council forms commission to bring reform to Fresno PD
Fresno dog parks will reopen Monday with changes, city officials say
Show More
Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts
Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
Police searching for men who opened fire on 5 in southeast Fresno
Freedom Week used as defense for South Valley man facing gun magazine charges
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th
More TOP STORIES News