New 'peace garden' at Edison High School for students

Work is underway for an area offering some serenity at a Fresno Unified school. Edison High students are behind the creation of a new green space.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway for an area offering some serenity at a Fresno Unified school.

"The Edison High School peace garden on campus is a place where kids can come, future and current, to get away from the stresses of school, perform some introspection and just kind of meet new friends," says student body president Matthew Pitcher.

Pitcher worked with his peers, the district and community partners to narrow down a design and get trees, plants and other materials donated.

A centerpiece of the garden is a large golden orb, which is the wrecking ball that knocked down Edison's original campus.

"To have a garden there and to have the four paths winding to the gold ball, it kind of symbolizes the Edison community and emphasizes its large importance to the school," Pitcher said.

Student volunteers will be maintaining the grounds.

The district says the garden will be formally dedicated to Ali Shabazz, a Caltrans worker and beloved community leader who died in a crash in 2022.

That will happpen in April.