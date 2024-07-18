Fresno Unified hosting free health clinics ahead of new school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is hosting several free health clinics to ensure students are immunized ahead of the new school year.

All students entering school must meet state immunization requirements. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade must provide proof of updated immunizations.

The first free clinic will be held tomorrow at Herrera Elementary School from 3 to 7pm.

Dates and locations of free clinics:

Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 23:

Herrera Elementary School - United Health Care Center

5090 E. Church Ave

Saturday, July 20:

Gaston Middle School Health and Wellness Center

1120 E. Church Ave

Friday, Aug. 9

Gaston Middle School Health and Wellness Center

1120 E. Church Ave.

What to bring:

For immunizations, bring immunization card. For sports physicals, bring the form provided by student's coach. If no insurance card is provided, sports physicals are $15.

Questions: United Health at Herrera, (800) 492-4227; Clinica Sierra Vista at Gaston, (833) 678-2781.

Free clinic at Tioga Middle School:

The district's Health Services Department will host a free walk-in clinic at Tioga Middle School on Aug. 10 (seventh graders only), Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19-23.

Hours are 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The clinic is in Room 35 at Tioga, 3232 E. Fairmont Ave.

The Tioga clinics are for Medi-Cal and uninsured students only. Students with private insurance should call their doctor or a pharmacy that administers immunizations (such as CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Costco). Questions: (559) 457-3301.

The first day of school for Fresno Unified is August 19th.