education

Bullard High holds mock interviews for students

EMBED <>More Videos

Graduation ceremonies will be here before you know it, so seniors at Bullard High in northwest Fresno are already preparing for the job market - in mock interviews

By
Updated 27 minutes ago
Graduation ceremonies will be here before you know it, so seniors at Bullard High in northwest Fresno are already preparing for the job market - in mock interviews.

Confidence is everything.

Bullard senior Jake Levato showed it on the football field as a team captain and he showed no nerves as he stepped into a mock
interview on campus.

Levato firmly shook the hands of school and business leaders as well as Fresno Mayor Lee Brand before sitting down for a round of questions.

"If you can't handle the pressure and you crack then you're not meant for it," said Levato, when asked how he handled high-stress situations.

Levato was unfazed by the pressure and he enjoyed the chance to sell himself in front of the mayor.

"I thought it was cool. It was a nice experience to have. It was kind of smooth. At first I was kind of nervous."

The mock interviews at Bullard High were designed to give seniors a taste of the real working world and they all come prepared with resumes, transcripts and a cover letter.

"How to conduct themselves... everywhere from voice fluctuation to body language, eye contact, how to research and get ready so they will be successful," said Hope Rosky.

The interviews can be a little intimidating but after they're done, the panelists offer advice to the students.

"Having feedback and suggestions from them, from very successful people is only helpful because now you know how to better your game and create a better version of yourself," said Levato.

The interviews will continue for the next seven weeks until 520 of Bullard's seniors can go through the process.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationeducationgraduation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Only Armenian School in the Valley is expanding
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Program uses virtual reality to show drivers dangers of impaired driving
TOP STORIES
Multiple Fresno County homes struck by gunfire
Updated an hour ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
Above average rainfall in February benefits strawberry crops in the Central Valley
Updated 29 minutes ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Show More
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
More TOP STORIES News