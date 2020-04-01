Doors to the future: Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Graduation is a milestone many high school seniors look forward to, but amid COVID-19 concerns, it's also one many won't experience this year."You go to school for 13 years and you look forward to walking across the stage, and that might be taken away," says Central High School Senior Katelyn Pool. "It's depressing."Pool is also a cheerleader at Central High School.With the coronavirus outbreak, however, she and her fellow classmates may not be able to have a graduation.Her mom, Darla Pool, started think of a backup plan."I told Central Unified senior parents, 'Let's get together. Let's decorate our front doors and show our seniors how proud we are of them,'" Pool said.She decorated her door to honor Katelyn, and by Monday, dozens of other Central Unified parents joined in on the celebration."We want them to feel celebrated and special because this is an uncertain time, and we wanted to uplift them," says Central High Cheer Director Tina Tompkins.Pictures of students were displayed proudly, as were achievements and mementos from kids in band, athletics and FFA.Pool says the decorated doors help make it feel like her hard work was worth it in the end."Seeing this has such a big effect on my school, I was so impressed," Katelyn said.Graduation isn't officially canceled yet, but Katelyn says if it is, parents will find a to celebrate the class of 2020 together while keeping a safe distance.