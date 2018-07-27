A handful of local students had the opportunity to brush up on their science skills in a very interactive way on Tuesday by building robots, and scuba diving.The Dive Into STEM Program has been going on for three summers now, thanks to a partnership with the Clovis Unified School District.The first two times the program revolved around space, but this year the emphasis is on S.T.E.M.: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.Madison Walker, a junior, said, "Science was definitely not my strong suit, math is not my strong suit, but this kind of has everything, it involves everything, and it is hands-on, you get to interact with amazing people, amazing teachers and they are very supportive."High school students taking part in the Career Tech Pathway were also able to participate.The program has been so popular that next summer they'll be expanding.