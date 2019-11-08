Fresno State students rally for Day of Giving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State rallied together across campus on Thursday to gain support for the university's Annual Day of Giving.
You may have seen the students out early in the morning, holding signs, and waving to cars passing by, all urging folks to give back.
Parker Fritch is a sophomore at Fresno State and part of the Smittcamp Family Honors College and says the scholarship he received has been a game-changer for his college career.
"To go to college for free is amazing, but to go to college for free and be part of the legacy the Smittcamp family has built is something even more powerful," said Fritch.
It's an experience he and other students say they're proud to be a part of.
"We're out volunteering almost every weekend, we have study groups in our dorm," added Fritch. "It's been an absolute wonderful experience."
"It's been a big contributor to the building of my character," said Student Body President Omar Hernandez. "To wanting to do community service and wanting to do public servitude. It's made all the difference in my life."
The Annual Day of Giving is dedicated to making a difference for these students. For 24 hours Fresno State is asking for alumni support.
"The state only gives the University a certain amount of money and that only covers the minimum," explained Alumni Board Chair Kurt Madden. "The alumni gifts are what make the university great."
Every dollar donated goes directly toward supporting Fresno State students.
"80% of our students graduate and stay right here in the region," said VP of University Advancement Paula Castadio. "They're working in our community, giving back to our community, so every dollar invested in the university makes a difference in where we all live."
For details on how to donate visit their website here.
