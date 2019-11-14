Fresno Unified looking for new teachers, holding hiring event at McLane High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is hoping to hire hundreds of teachers in the next year and you could be one of them."There is a teacher shortage in Fresno Unified and that's why teacher development was created in order to provide support for those in high school all the way to those currently teaching," said FUSD Teacher Development employee Jeanna Perry.The district is hoping to fill a variety of positions and will host a teacher expo tomorrow night for future candidates."It's a pathway for teachers to enter the profession, and it's also a commitment to our community that we want the diverse perspective that we represent in Fresno to be represented here," continued Perry.The starting salary of a FUSD fully credentialed teacher is around $51,000 and tomorrow's expo will have details on various financial incentives to help candidates earn their degree and credentials."Each program has different financial incentives to support tuition, fees, test fees, anything like that," said Teacher Development employee Maiv Thao.Some of the hard to fill subjects are math, science, special ed, and bilingual dual immersion courses, but tomorrow's expo is open in anyone interested in teaching."We want to support you on your journey of becoming a teacher," continued Thao, "we really want to invest in the community. We want to look at how can we support our students here in Fresno Unified and we want the best and the brightest."The expo takes place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLane High School.