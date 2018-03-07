Fundraiser honoring late school cafeteria supervisor pays off students' lunch debt

A fundraising campaign honoring Philando Castile has raised enough money to pay the debt of students enrolled in a federal school lunch program in St. Paul, Minnesota.The fundraiser was created in memory of Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016 in suburban St. Paul. Last week the campaign, called Philando Feeds the Children, presented a $35,000 check to the school district.Combined with a $10,000 donation last October, Stacy Koppen, the district's director of nutrition services, says that clears the lunch debt of nearly 1,800 students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.Pamela Fergus, a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, initiated the fundraiser . As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $160,000.