EDUCATION

Fundraiser honoring late school cafeteria supervisor pays off students' lunch debt

EMBED </>More Videos

A fundraising campaign honoring a school cafeteria supervisor who was shot and killed by an officer has raised enough money to pay the debt for students enrolled in a school lunch program. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

w. ST. PAUL, Minn. --
A fundraising campaign honoring Philando Castile has raised enough money to pay the debt of students enrolled in a federal school lunch program in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The fundraiser was created in memory of Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016 in suburban St. Paul. Last week the campaign, called Philando Feeds the Children, presented a $35,000 check to the school district.

Combined with a $10,000 donation last October, Stacy Koppen, the district's director of nutrition services, says that clears the lunch debt of nearly 1,800 students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Pamela Fergus, a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, initiated the fundraiser . As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $160,000.

Click here if you'd like to help by making a donation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfundraiserstudentsfoodlunchu.s. & worldofficer-involved shootingviolenceMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News