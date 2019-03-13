High school senior accepted to 41 colleges

DETROIT, Michigan -- Michael Love is a senior in high school. He's not sure where he's headed for college next fall, but he has a lot of options."I got told a lot when I was younger, I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that. So I just wanted to show people I'm better than what they think I am," Michael said.He applied to more than 50 schools for this fall. Not only do most want him, many are offering him scholarships.Michael has been offered over $300,000 in scholarship money so far.His high school was even able to waive the acceptance fees for most of Love's prospective schools.On top of National Honor Society, varsity basketball, and an after school job, he had to make the time to send in all the applications."I thought he was crazy when he told me he was applying to so many schools," said Micole Ewing, Michael's mother.The letters quickly started coming in. One after another, from all over the country."Every time I open up a letter, I jumped up and down, we praised God and everything. I'm super proud of him," said Ewing.Michael now wants to be an aerospace engineer, but when he first started high school, he struggled academically."I just wanted to improve myself because I didn't know what I was going to do after high school," Michael said.Chances are, his plans won't include paying off student loans, as one of his acceptance letters recently came with a full ride offer."Once he told me, my mouth just dropped. I just started crying," recalled his mother.