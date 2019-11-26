education

How to help MCOE assist foster youth in Merced County

By
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, an office of education is providing a one-stop-shop for local foster youth, but they need more help.

At the Merced County Office of Education, foster youth services staff are doing much more than just checking up on grades.

"Any of the agencies that work with foster youth, this is the central hub," explained Foster Youth Services coordinator Daphne Post.

While all school districts are required to have a plan in place for foster youth, Merced County's Office of Education is the center of advocacy for foster youth and currently serves around 450 youth each year.

"They're moved around a lot, and they've had a lot of adults in their lives that have let them down," said educational liaison Sandra Stevens. "Every time they change school placements, it can put them back four to six months academically."

From day one, staff hit the ground running, making sure foster students and their new families have all the support they need to succeed.

"Foster families are doing a great thing, but many times they're overwhelmed by the types of challenges foster youth can bring," said Superintendent Steve Tietjen.

Right now, one of their biggest needs is educational advocates. That's a person who legally holds foster students education rights and makes education decisions.

"We only have one person in the county willing to do it and she's taxed," Stevens added.

The goal is to set these students on track for success and give them the resources needed.

"Our hearts go out to our students, so when we see that, it makes us so happy," Stevens said.

For details on how you can become an education advocate email Sstevens@mcoe.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmerced countyeducationmerced countyfoster carefoster kids
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
UC leaders support dropping use of SAT, ACT from admissions requirement
Atwater High on the cutting edge with new turf grass class
Fresno County special education students create holiday cards
New mobile health care center will serve Madera Unified students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
2 arrested for multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
Investigation into what sparked fire at southeast Fresno recycling business
Fresno woman who was honored as Living Donor Hero to walk in Rose Parade
Show More
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Hundreds of customers in NE Fresno lose power after car crashes into pole
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
More TOP STORIES News