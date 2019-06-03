education

Hundreds of students recognized at African American High School Recognition Ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of African American graduating seniors were recognized Sunday for reaching major milestones in their education.

The 26th annual African American High School Recognition Ceremony took place at the Save Mart Center.

The event is put on each year by The San Joaquin Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Fresno Unified District superintendent Bob Nelson was one of several speakers who wished all of the students the best in their next endeavors.

"The same resiliency that got you here you need to use that in the next phase of your life," he said. "I have only one piece of advice... just be open... just be open."

A Kente cloth was given to each student who participated in the ceremony. Students with above a 3.5 GPA received an honor cord.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event. Our news director Michael Carr was there to present a scholarship on behalf of the station.
