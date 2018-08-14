Selma Unified students are saying hello to a new school year. High school students were welcomed back with a balloon archway and supportive posters.Other decorations around campus boosted school spirit and gave students a taste of what's to come this year."I'm happy to see them all back and we are looking forward to a wonderful year, we have lots of fun things planned for them most importantly our teachers are ready and prepared for them to come back," said Dr. Tanya Fisher Selma Unified Superintendent.More than 6,500 students are going back to class across 13 schools in the district. Almost 30 percent are attending Selma High. Right off the bat students were introduced to one of the newest changes, their new principal Guillermo Lopez."Our parents need to know that this is going to be a welcoming school, where the students are going to be well taken care of. We are going to do what we can to get them to the next level as far as education is concerned," said Lopez.Coming soon, a brand new football stadium for the bears, breaking ground in December. The project is being funded by Measure O just like many others throughout the district. Fisher said one of the most exciting changes comes in the form of curriculum."We have new science standards that we are digging into. we are really deepening are work around the stem and we are integrating that with the arts," she said.The district wants to remind people to slow down and pay extra attention when they are on the road, especially on routes walked by younger children."Have your attention 100 percent on your surroundings especially little ones they are very excited and sometimes they don't observe the crosswalks and they may dart out," said Fisher.