New $325 million FUSD bond to be on March ballot, help with school maintenance

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District will have a new bond measure on the March ballot and it comes with a price tag.

325 million, that's the number folks in the Fresno Unified District will see on the March ballot. District staff tells Action News that with over 100 schools, and two-thirds of them built before 1970, it's time for some serious maintenance.

"We have probably $1 billion worth of need, but this is how we pace ourselves," said Chief Operating Officer with Fresno Unified Karin Temple. "With a $325 million bond we can hit the highest priority needs."

The highest priority right now is deferred maintenance.

"It's not the normal day to day maintenance," said Temple. "It's the long term, like things you would do in your home like replacing your plumbing system or your electrical system."

This also includes heating and air conditioning, new roofs and classrooms.

"They see our asphalt parking lots and playgrounds, but what you don't see is our aging infrastructure that's in the walls or underground," added Executive Director of Maintenance Operations Jason Duke.

Staff says it's estimated the tax rate impact for folks living within the Fresno Unified School District will be $25 per $100,000 of assessed value.

For the median home of $137,000 that's around $34 dollars a year.
