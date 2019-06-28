Education

New Jersey school district moves to ban 'pay-for-extra-credit' offers

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A school district has drafted a policy for granting extra credit after a teacher allegedly offered it to students if they bought $20 tickets to a charity music festival.

Ridgewood Superintendent Daniel Fishbein says extra credit would remain at the discretion of teachers and couldn't be requested by students or parents under the policy developed by district administrators.

It states extra credit should relate to the curriculum, can't impact a student's grade more than 1 percent and can't require any fee or purchase of goods.

The new policy is expected to have its first reading when the board meets in July.

A parent had told school officials in May about the ticket offer. It came a day after her child was denied a chance to do academic work for extra credit because it was too late in the school year.
