Rawlin Tate Jr. is 1st male African American valedictorian at Woodland High School

Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, announced Rawlin Tate Jr. finished his high school career with a 4.7 GPA, becoming the school's first ever male African American valedictorian.
Tate received more than $1 million in scholarship offers. He decided to attend North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on a full academic scholarship.
Congratulations!! Welcome to #Aggieland. 💙💛 https://t.co/ugPsMH11KZ— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 21, 2019
Tate told website 'Because of Them We Can' that he had never received a grade below a 98 in high school. He said he achieved his academic goals by asking questions in class and staying after for tutoring when needed.
#ncat #NCAT23 #valedictorian #BlackExcellence— Mercenary (@iammercenary) May 20, 2019
1. First African American male Valedictorian in Woodland History
2. “4.7 GPA I just secured the bag”🤪
3. #1 of my class for 7 years STRAIGHT
4. A Georgia Scholar
5. Over 1.2 million dollars in scholarships pic.twitter.com/lklhMVZjgp
Tate is set to graduate Friday, May 24.
