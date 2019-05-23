Education

Rawlin Tate Jr. is 1st male African American valedictorian at Woodland High School

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The first male African American valedictorian at one Georgia high school will attend college in North Carolina on academic scholarship.

Woodland High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, announced Rawlin Tate Jr. finished his high school career with a 4.7 GPA, becoming the school's first ever male African American valedictorian.



Tate received more than $1 million in scholarship offers. He decided to attend North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on a full academic scholarship.



Tate told website 'Because of Them We Can' that he had never received a grade below a 98 in high school. He said he achieved his academic goals by asking questions in class and staying after for tutoring when needed.



Tate is set to graduate Friday, May 24.

WATCH OTHER GRADUATION STORIES BELOW:

Two TSU graduates overcome obstacles to become Salutatorian and Valedictorian



Sugar Land native one of hundreds graduating from Morehouse College with zero student loan debt

'He knows what the struggle is': Trae tha Truth covers graduation costs for 13 students

Man incarcerated for 25 years set to graduate with master's degree
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgreensboroeducationscholarshiphigh schoolafrican americans
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News