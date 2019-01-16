EDUCATION

Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom

EMBED </>More Videos

A La Porte High School teacher has been removed from campus after some alarming allegations.

By
LA PORTE, Texas --
A La Porte High School teacher accused of having pornography on a laptop in his classroom may face misdemeanor charges.

The teacher was removed from campus Tuesday after a student reported seeing pornographic material that was displayed on his laptop.

La Porte Police Department told ABC13 it anticipates filing a Class C misdemeanor charge against the teacher for "obscene display or distribution."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office declined to accept another charge for "display of harmful material to a minor," police said Wednesday.

Students at the high school are circulating a video from Snapchat which allegedly shows the incident.

La Porte ISD released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

"La Porte ISD is investigating allegations that a La Porte High School teacher had pornographic material visible on a personal device located on a desk in his classroom.

The situation was reported to the La Porte High School principal by a student yesterday after school. The district immediately contacted the employee and removed him from the campus pending outcome of the district's inquiry.

The matter was referred to the La Porte Police Department. The outcome of its preliminary investigation and conversation with the District Attorney's office is that the District Attorney is not inclined to press charges.

La Porte ISD is continuing with its inquiry in full cooperation with the La Porte Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. The employee will remain on administrative leave with pay until the matter is resolved."

The identity of the teacher has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherpornographysnapchat
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
FUSD board member under fire for alleged altercation with student
Government shutdown affecting financial aid process at Fresno State
More Education
Top Stories
Highway 140 closes as crews brace for possible flooding, mudslides from storm
Police searching for felony hit-and-run driver that injured man
Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in death of Clovis educator
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
Central Valley Transfer Coalition giving animals a second chance on life
Fired Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley to get job back
Fresno Unified releases video of scuffle between board member and student
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Show More
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Mother charged in stabbing death of 2-year-old son
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
More News