Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom

A La Porte High School teacher accused of having pornography on a laptop in his classroom may face misdemeanor charges.The teacher was removed from campus Tuesday after a student reported seeing pornographic material that was displayed on his laptop.La Porte Police Department told ABC13 it anticipates filing a Class C misdemeanor charge against the teacher for "obscene display or distribution."The Harris County District Attorney's Office declined to accept another charge for "display of harmful material to a minor," police said Wednesday.Students at the high school are circulating a video from Snapchat which allegedly shows the incident.La Porte ISD released the following statement to Eyewitness News:The identity of the teacher has not been released.