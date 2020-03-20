Coronavirus

Trump announces 60-day payment deferral option for federal student loans during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- Borrowers with federally held student loans will have the option to defer payments for 60 days with no penalty as the country copes with the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The forbearance period began on March 13 and will last at least 60 days, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Borrowers wishing to take advantage of the deferral option should contact their loan servicer.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has authorized that payments be automatically suspended for any borrower who is more than 31 days delinquent.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

"These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers, and lives have been disrupted," DeVos said in a news release. "Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provides meaningful help and peace of mind to those in need."

Trump previously announced that his administration would temporarily waive all interest on federally held student loans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Visalia WinCo offers early shopping hour for first responders
Show More
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
PG&E warns of scammers threatening to shut off power during COVID-19 outbreak
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno leaders clarify 'Shelter in Place' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News