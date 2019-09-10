education

UC Merced, Fresno State receive high rankings for graduation performance rates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two local universities are outperforming some of the largest colleges in the country by ranking in the top five for their graduation rates on the U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges rankings.

UC Merced received the top ranking for outperforming graduation rates. The university made the biggest leap on any college by jumping 32 spots on the list.

UC Merced continues to be recognized for the educational experience it provides to students and ranks in the top 100 on the list for most innovative universities.



Additionally, Fresno State was ranked in the top three for the best graduation rate among public universities for the third consecutive year.

Fresno State's quality and affordable education were also reflected in several other categories with a high percentage of students graduating with a minimal amount of debt compared to other universities.

