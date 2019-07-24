Education

3 Valley cities ranked as the least educated in America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A recent survey conducted by WalletHub ranked three Central Valley cities as some of the least educated cities in America.

The survey compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, measuring the quality of education available in the city and the highest level of education attained by people in that area.



Visalia ranked No. 150 as the least educated city in the country, with one of the lowest educational attainment scores. Bakersfield ranked No. 147 and Fresno ranked No. 141.

Northern California cities ranked toward the top of the list, with San Jose at No. 2 and San Francisco at No. 6

Cities on the East Coast also ranked higher on the list as some of the most educated cities in America.

See the full list of rankings here.
