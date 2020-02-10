Two women arrested for allegedly stealing money from elderly man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were arrested Friday after being accused of stealing money from a 79-year-old man in Exeter.

Exeter Police say Julie Vaniman, 31, and Susan Redwood, 59, stole an unused checkbook from an elderly man in January. Authorities say they then forged multiple checks and stole $9,500 from the man's account.

According to police, the man was notified by his bank of the suspicious activity. He then contacted police to report the crime and told investigators he knew Vaniman.

Both Vaniman and Redwood were booked and charged with elder abuse, conspiracy, forgery, theft on an access card and petty theft.
