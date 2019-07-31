Elderly woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a woman in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman in Madera County.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday near Oregon Avenue and Road 28 1/2.

The CHP says Maria Barajas Gonzalez, 59, of Los Banos was at a two way stop when she pulled out in front of a big rig.

The collision caused major damage to the passenger side of Gonzalez's car and her 82-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say visibility may have contributed to the crash. They say there are large trees at the intersection, which make it difficult to see oncoming traffic.
