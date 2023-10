We saw down to chat with Founder and Co-CEO of EV Life, Kevin Favro to talk about what you need to know before hitting the gas on a new purchase.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Electric vehicles are a hot topic right now.

GM announced it is scaling down production over buy hesitation, and Infiniti just unveiled the brand's first EV sedan.

We sat down to chat with Founder and Co-CEO of EV Life, Kevin Favro to talk about what you need to know before hitting the gas on a new purchase.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.