Fresno EOC unveils unique energy project to create sustainable future

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique energy initiative is underway in the Central Valley.

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission broke ground on a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) project on Tuesday.

"While it's new technology now, we know this will be widely adopted," said Fresno EOC Board Chairman Oliver Baines.

"Obviously, there's a cost for charging those electric vehicles. We can reduce that cost by up to 50% but we can also generate revenue when the vehicles are parked, which is most of the time," explained Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve CEO and co-founder. "That revenue can be two times the cost of charging the electric vehicles."

Partnering with global tech company Nuvve, the project will add a solar farm, solar canopies and 56 charging stations on the Transit and Food Service campus in West Central Fresno.

In addition, Fresno EOC will transition its gas vehicles into an electric fleet.

The organization's CEO said this project is more than just improving infrastructure and air quality, and supplying additional electricity.

"This project is giving us more jobs, 100% here local, and also train our workforce on this innovative skillset," Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes.

It doesn't end there, because the energy project will also allow Fresno EOC to do what it does best -- help Fresno County's underserved communities.

The project will power its kitchen, which produces 5,000-7,000 meals every day.

The V2G project has now broken ground, and it truly was a celebration of a more sustainable Fresno County.

"It's really looking at the person, the families and the future generations to come," Reyes said. "That right there is why we do this work."

The project is expected to be completed in about two years.

