automotive

Interest in e-vehicles rise with gas prices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Interest in e-vehicles rise with gas prices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the price at the pump rises, so is the interest in electric vehicles.

A Central California group is seeing more applications for their EV program, which aims to get more residents to make the switch.

"Just in the last two weeks, we've seen a 46% increase in people inquiring about the program and wanting to apply, and that's compared to the same time-frame last month," shared Yanni Gonzalez, communications director for the Clean Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative. "Our website also has increased the traffic. So we're seeing the 57% increase on our website."

The EV Equity Program, launched by the organization, provides assistance to eligible San Joaquin Valley residents making the switch to electric -- more than $13,000.

"One of our clients was recognized by the Governor's office as California's one millionth EV owner," Gonzalez said. "It was very, very exciting."



According to Gonzalez, the program has put 11 people in electric vehicles so far this year, with 64 of its clients currently in the purchasing phase. This puts them on the right track to surpass their goal of 75 by the end of 2022.

With how things are trending, he said it could be even more.

"We're not doing anything different to try and attract people. This is, you know, two factors," he explained. "The increased price of gas. And of course, our families are getting into new electric vehicles, and they're letting their friends and family know."

The organization is getting more staff to focus on the EV Equity Program and working with organizations to handle an expected increase in applications.

"We want to make sure that everybody who's interested can work with our programs so that they can get into these new EVs," said Gonzalez.

The organization plans to hold more test drive events, similar to one held in east central Fresno at the end of 2021.

For more information on the EV Equity Program, and to see if you're eligible, visit the website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnoelectricgas pricesautomotiveelectric vehicles
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
California gas prices reach $5 for the first time
OC museum showcases vintage Segerstrom Shelby car collection
California gas prices reach record high
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
TOP STORIES
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Man killed in northeast Fresno shooting identified
Man gets life in prison without parole for killing Fresno teen
Man killed during fight in Merced; 1 arrested, authorities say
Hanford West Softball remembers Marissa Cardona
Consequences coming after Sanger special needs student smacked by aide
Fresno State will drop indoor mask mandate March 14
Show More
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Fresno city officials speak on $400K phishing scam
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Intense fire destroys abandoned home in Atwater
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
More TOP STORIES News