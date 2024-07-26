Free smog repair event happening in Madera

If it passes, you get a smog certificate. If it fails, you will get a $500 voucher to make repairs.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your car is struggling to pass a smog test, the Valley Air District wants to help.

A free "Tune-In, Tune-Up" smog repair event is taking place Saturday, July 27, at the Madera District Fair on Cleveland Avenue.

From 8 am until 12 pm, drivers can take their cars for an emissions test.

If it passes, you get a smog certificate. If it fails, you will get a $500 voucher to make repairs.

Residents from Madera and surrounding cities are welcome.

Diesel vehicles are not allowed.

Gates may open as early as 6:30 am.

Expect a long line and a wait time of two or more hours.