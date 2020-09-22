25 Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of 25 elementary schools in the Central Valley, including seven in Fresno County, have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The California Department of Public Health has released a list of more than 600 schools across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.
The list includes 10 schools in Tulare County, seven in Fresno County, five in Kings County, and three in Merced County. (Scroll down to see the full list)
Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.
Of the 613 schools that applied to the state for a waiver, only a handful were denied. None of the schools in Central Valley counties were denied.
Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that were granted the waiver:
FRESNO COUNTY - 7 schoolsClay Joint Elementary School DistrictFresno Christian SchoolHume Lake Charter SchoolKerman ChristianOur Lady of Perpetual HelpSt. Anthony's Catholic SchoolSt. LaSalle Catholic School
KINGS COUNTY - 5 schoolsArmona Union AcademyHanford Christian SchoolKings Christian School (K-6)Mary-Immaculate Queen School - LemooreSt. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
TULARE COUNTY - 10 schoolsCentral Valley Christian Academy (K-6)Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-2) and Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-6)George McCann (Tk-2) and George McCann (Tk-6)Hope ElementarySaucelito ElementarySierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)St. Aloysius (TK-2) and St. Aloysius (TK-6)St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-2) and St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-6)St. Paul's School (TK-2) and St. Paul's School (TK-6)Zion Lutheran School (K-2) and Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)
MERCED COUNTY - 3 schoolsOur Lady of MiraclesDos Palos Elementary (TK-2)Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)
You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here
