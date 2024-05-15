Deadline to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program is May 15th

Time is running out to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program.

Time is running out to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program.

Time is running out to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program.

Time is running out to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Time is running out to apply for Fresno EOC's Guaranteed Income Program.

With the deadline on Wednesday, 150 eligible families will have the opportunity to receive $500 a month for a year.

The Fresno EOC says it's received thousands of applications for its Guaranteed Income Program.

CEO Emilia Reyes said the money would give relief for families and help them survive.

"Fresno County has a 20% poverty rate," said Reyes. "Our families here are struggling and we need to demonstrate to the state that we need these funds for our families here in the Valley."

Reyes said that number could even be higher, especially with those who are undocumented or homeless.

Huron and the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno are the two areas chosen for the program.

Here's how families can qualify for the program:

If you live in Huron, you must make $35,000 or less annually.

If you live in the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno, you must earn $30,000 or less.

You also have to be over 18 and pregnant or have at least one child five years old or younger.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said $500 can go a long way for families who are living paycheck to paycheck

"When you have your rent go up from 800 to 1000 dollars, the additional 500 can cover the additional increase in rent cost," said Arias. "It can make sure you have more money for your monthly grocery bills."

The money was raised by Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and several other local groups.

Families who use programs like CalFresh or CalWorks can still apply.

"Any other benefits that you receive from the state or federal like Cal Fresh, doesn't count against you," said Reyes. "We have a certification from the county that exempts them from the eligibility."

Families will be randomly selected through Fresno State's Center for Community Voices.

Seventy-five families will come from Huron, while the other half will come from the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno.

"It could really inform us of how far people are away from being okay, versus struggling," said Arias. "What we are trying to avoid is folks going from working poor to unhoused and homeless."

The organization hopes to expand the program beyond Huron and 93706 zip code.

Those who want to apply can go to either the Huron Learning Center from 9 am to 3 pm or to the Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps in Southwest Fresno from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

To apply online, click here.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.