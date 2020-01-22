Pets & Animals

Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video

By ABC7.com staff
Here's something you don't expect to see at your hotel - unless maybe you're in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.

It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.

This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.



The person who posted the video from her mother said the elephant, named Natta Kota, has been a regular, friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel for several years.

"Elephant is Natta Kota & is a regular since 2013," wrote Twitter user upidaisy. "He comes & goes in peace, takes naps & 'steals' food from the kitchens. He's free and gentle and well loved by the staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshotelelephantanimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News