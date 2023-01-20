Elizabeth Holmes booked one-way flight to Mexico following Jan. 2022 conviction, US prosecutors say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes booked a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction in January 2022, according to a new filing by the U.S. government, ABC News reports.

The filing by federal prosecutors opposes Holmes' motion for release pending appeal.

In November 2022, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after being convicted in January on four counts of defrauding investors.

Prosecutors point out that "the government became aware on January 23, 2022" that Holmes had booked a flight to Mexico to depart on January 26, 2022 without a scheduled return trip.

It was only after the government notified the defense about the unauthorized flight that the trip was canceled.

Holmes's partner Billy Evans had flown out on the Jan 26, 2022 and didn't return for 6 weeks.

"The government anticipates Defendant will note in reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled - but it is difficult to know with certainty what Defendant would have done had the government not intervened," the filing says.

The government adds that "another judge in this District analyzed several factors that are also present here and found the defendant failed to meet his burden of proving he was not a flight risk."

In the motion, the U.S. government also states that "There are not two systems of justice-one for the wealthy and one for the poor-there is one criminal justice system in this country. And under that system, the time has come for Elizabeth Holmes to answer for her crimes committed nearly a decade ago, as found by a jury made up of a fair cross-section of individuals from this community, and to begin serving the term of imprisonment imposed by this Court as sufficient but not greater than necessary to account for those crimes."

A response from Holmes' team is likely.

Holmes, who is pregnant, was ordered to surrender to custody on April 27, 2023.