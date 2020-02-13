Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has several charges partially dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are new developments in the court case involving Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.A judge is dismissing several criminal charges against the former Stanford dropout, saying the government needs to narrow its fraud case against her.Holmes is accused of falsely claiming Theranos technology could run dozens of blood tests with a single drop of blood.She will face trial in federal court this August with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty.