Local animal shelter participates in nationwide effort to ''Empty the Shelters''

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A playful husky sibling duo sits in a kennel at the Tulare County Animal Care and Adoption Center, they are two of dozens of pets waiting for homes.

And for the next two weeks people looking to adopt from the shelter will be able to do so, at less than half the price.

It's part of a nationwide movement called "Empty the Shelters" thanks to grant funding from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Adoptions will now be $20 for dogs and $40 for cats, instead of the normal $75 to $100 rate.

"It is so important that we are able to make adoption accessible to the public- we are taking in an unprecedented number of dogs and cats right now," says Cassie Heffington is the Manager at the Tulare County Animal Services Center.

She says on Tuesday alone- they took in 32 dogs- most are puppies- who were found on the side of the road and dumped in orchards.

"We are seeing higher euthanization rates in the past few years since prior to Covid. We have so many animals coming into our shelter and not enough outlets to get them out," explains Cassie.

About 20% of their animals are euthanized- for a number of reasons.

Including aggression, illnesses and not enough space.

Now, The BISSELL company-is hoping to change that, by covering most of the adoption fee.

The "Empty the Shelters" event has helped rescue over 200,000 dogs in the last two decades.

There are 21 shelters in California receiving a grant and only one in the Central Valley.

"This is our largest ever Empty the Shelters event with more than 410 participating organizations throughout the country. You know shelters are full right now, and there are so many deserving pets, waiting for homes," explains Brittany Schlacter with the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The Empty the Shelters Event goes on through May 15th and the Tulare County Animal Services Adoption Center located at 14131 Ave 256 Visalia, CA 93292 is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 4PM.

For more participating shelters visit here.

