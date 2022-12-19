Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market

The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the leading winemakers in Fresno County is tapping into a new market.

"Let's say you want to go wine tasting and your spouse is more of a beer drinker -- you can both come out now," says Bret Engelman with Engelmann Cellars.

But bringing those two passions together was a long road.

"Wineries having brewing permits as well isn't common in California," Bret said. "It took us an entire year, but we finally got our brewing permits last month."

While the process of getting a brewery license took a full year, Bret has been thinking up recipes for decades.

"I got a cream ale recipe that I'm super excited to get in my fermenter here," he said. "I have a hefeweizen recipe I'm excited to get into. I'm looking at pilsners. I think some of the exciting stuff is going to happen come harvest time."

Currently on tap is a Blonde Ale and Belgian White. You can get a taste when you visit Engelmann Cellars.

Bret knows you only get one chance to make a first impression, so he's going for a start that's equally as strong.

"I won't put a wine out that I'm not proud of," he said. "I'm not going to put out a beer that I'm not proud of because my name is on both."