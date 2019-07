Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in New York City strip club melee

EMBED >More News Videos Raw video of Cardi B arriving for her court appearance in Queens

NEW YORK -- Fresh off winning Album and Best Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Awards, Cardi B faced a Queens judge on Tuesday for upgraded charges stemming from a fight in a strip club last summer.The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was arraigned on an 11-count indictment two charges of felony attempted assault."Not guilty sir, honor," she said, leaning into the microphone wearing a navy blue pant suit with powder pink lapels and matching stiletto nails.Cardi B. and alleged co-defendants Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush were previously charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly throwing glass bottles at two bartenders inside a College Point strip club on August 28.The Grammy Award winner allegedly ordered eight people, including Bush and Jackson-Morel, to assault the two women because of an accusation that they were having an affair with Cardi B's husband, Offset.After turning down a no jail plea bargain earlier this year, Queens prosecutors put the case in front of a grand jury, which upgraded the top charges against Cardi B and the others to felonies.Cardi B, Jackson-Morel and Bush each entered not guilty pleas to Queens Supreme Court Justice Joseph Zayas.They each face up to four years in prison if convicted on each attempted assault charge.Cardi B is represented by Jeff Kern, while Jackson-Morel and Bush are represented by Stacey Richman, who entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.