Cheap flights from Fresno to Nassau, and what to do once you're there

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Nassau on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Nassau to get you started.
Cheapest Nassau flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Nassau are if you leave on April 24 and return from the Bahamas on May 1. Allegiant Air currently has tickets for $654, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had earlier in April. If you fly out of Fresno on April 22 and return from Nassau on April 26, American Airlines can get you there and back for $1,309 roundtrip.
Top Nassau hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.
This beachfront resort features a golf course, outdoor pool, a children's pool, a fitness facility and a hair salon.
The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.
"The food was excellent, the grounds amazing and the experience as a whole was really fun. The water slide through the shark tank was a highlight," wrote visitor Ryan.
Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)
A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Twin Brothers (Nassau)
One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is a great place for real Bahamian food. Don't settle for a burger. Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite," wrote visitor Daniel.
The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)
Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.
Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.
Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)
Finally, there's Cafe Matisse, with 4.7 stars out of six reviews.
"Expect gourmet dishes like lobster ravioli and hearty rosemary steaks that are guaranteed to impress," wrote Ramona.
What to see and do in Nassau
Not sure what to do in Nassau, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas. It has five stars out of 10 reviews.
"The building is beautiful and its exhibits are true Bahamian art," wrote visitor Donna.
Love Beach (Northwest point of New Providence)
Love Beach is another popular destination. The local favorite has five stars from six reviews.
A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.
"The name says it all. This beach is romantic and evocative," wrote visitor John.
---
