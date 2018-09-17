COMINGUPROSES

Chris Harrison on Colton: 'I don't know if he's ready' to be 'The Bachelor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Chris Harrison about Colton being the next "Bachelor."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood is set to be our next Bachelor, but is he ready for the gig?

We asked the rose master Chris Harrison his thoughts on Season 23's upcoming Bachelor.

"I don't know if he's ready and I think that's one of the great and interesting things about him that will make him a good Bachelor," Harrison said. "He says he's ready, he thinks he's ready, but is he? I don't know that."

Harrison went on to say that part of his job as the host of the show and a producer is to "push" him. He also added that Colton has a lot of "layers" to him which he thinks will make it a great season to watch.

At the end of the day, he's hoping that Colton can find his perfect match.

"Maybe he's more ready than any of us know and he gets engaged, we just don't know," Harrison said.

One thing you won't see on night one, or pretty much any night, of Colton's season? Tia Booth.


"Everyone can relax," Tia will not be back to try and win Colton's heart. Harrison admitted viewers were fatigued by the storyline and said that both have moved on.

"I think she wanted something that wasn't there, there wasn't the chemistry, they just didn't have that thing," Harrison said.

Who knows, maybe she could be our next Bachelorette depending on how Colton's season plays out.

Read more about Colton HERE.

Season 23 of The Bachelor is set to premiere in January 2019. In the meantime, you can watch Grocery Store Joe from "The Bachelorette" and more notably Bachelor in Paradise on Dancing with the Stars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcolton underwoodchris harrisoncominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News