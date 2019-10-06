Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.





He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead in central Fresno home, police investigate as homicide
Man shot in the head in Fresno County, deputies say
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Domestic violence suspect accused of burning wife's apartment identified
21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Show More
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
NFL quarterback fined for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game
Vehicle overturns when driver fails to stop for red light, police say
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
34 arrested during multi-agency operation in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News