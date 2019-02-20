Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Visalia

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
It's screening at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," while Oliver Jones of the Observer called it "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, February 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. " 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of Associated Press.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) and Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Olivia Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet." The film is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Get a piece of the action at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28 and Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Hailee Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other 'Transformers movies," while David Fear of Rolling Stone said, "Imagine if John Hughes made a 'Transformers' movie. Or: Think 'E.T.', but with auto parts."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
