Explore the best of Mexico City with cheap flights from Fresno | Hoodline

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Fresno to Mexico City in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flight deals to Mexico City
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Mexico City are if you leave on April 2 and return from Mexico on April 5. Volaris currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $301.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Fresno on March 21 and return from Mexico City on March 28, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $352 roundtrip.
Top Mexico City hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102 Colonia Condesa)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night. This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple of options from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote visitor Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."
El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.
"Delicious churros," wrote reviewer Claudia. "This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce."
What to see and do in Mexico City
Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.
"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."
Memory and Tolerance Museum (Av. Juarez, 8)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's the Memory and Tolerance Museum.
It spotlights the worst crimes committed by humanity against humanity because of religious, ethnic or other forms of intolerance, from the Holocaust to the massacres of indigenous people in Guatemala. The museum seeks to be a channel of expression for understanding cultural diversity and a step toward eradicating hatred and genocide.