Fresno County earned $400,000 from Captain Marvel's Shaver Lake scenes

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson and nearly 250 cast and crew came to shoot scenes in Shaver Lake for almost three weeks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Captain Marvel is flying into theaters on Friday.

It is the first Marvel Comics Universe movie with a solo female lead.

And there is a local connection. You might notice a familiar backdrop in the movie.

Several pilots from the 144th Fighter Wing stationed in Fresno were also part of various scenes.

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel movie to shoot primarily in California since 2013.

Captain Marvel's production generated more than $400,000 for Fresno County.

Nearly half of that money was spent on hotels.

Maya Theaters in Fresno will be holding activities for the Captain Marvel premiere all weekend.
